US House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from the Capitol

The House on Tuesday passed a bill seeking the removal of Confederate statues from the Capitol.
The legislation also calls for relocating a bust of the Supreme Court chief justice who wrote the 1857 Dred Scott decision that denied enslaved people the right to become citizens.
“This sacred space, this temple of democracy has been defiled for too long,” House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) said before the vote.
“It’s time to remove those symbols of slavery, segregation, and sedition from these halls.” Every Democrat and 67 Republicans supported the measure in the 285-120 vote.
To pass in the Senate, the bill needs the support of every Democrat and 10 Republicans. States pick statues to display in the Capitol, but the bill would make them replace statues honoring people who fought or served in governments that rebelled against the United States.
Comments
more recommended stories
-
The number of infections by Covid-19 among minors grows in Quintana Roo
QUINTANA ROO, (June 30, 2021).- COVID-19.
-
Lesbians and single women in France now have access to fertility treatments
Under current French law, only heterosexual.
-
Can this be the one that hits the Yucatan?
Conagua reports a phenomenon with a.
-
Yucatan health authorities have closed down 119 establishments for failing to comply with h protocols
State Government responds to incident with.
-
More and more tourists are visiting the archaeological site of Oxtankah, Quintana Roo
CHETUMAL, QUINTANA ROO, (June 30, 2021).-.
-
In Yucatan, parents of children with cancer protest against shortage of medicines
The demonstrators assured that they are.
-
The pavement sinks and a truck gets stuck in Ciudad Caucel, Yucatán
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 30, 2021).- While.
-
Young man attacks his father with a knife because he did not buy him breakfast
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 30, 2021).- A.
-
400 miles away from the border, Texas declares an emergency over “border crisis”
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is.
-
IMSS promotes strategies to avoid the rebound in Covid-19 infections during the summer holidays
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 30, 2021).- The.
Leave a Comment