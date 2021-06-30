The pavement sinks and a truck gets stuck in Ciudad Caucel, Yucatán

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 30, 2021).- While driving through the streets of the Los Almendros subdivision of Ciudad Caucel, in the west side of Mérida, the driver of a garbage truck suddenly felt that he was sinking and that one of his tires was stuck.

When he got off the truck to see what was going on, the garbage collectors realized that the pavement had collapsed and formed a hole about 30 centimeters deep and 50 in diameter.

The events occurred on the corner of Calle 59 and 92, in Ciudad Caucel’s Los Almendros subdivision, where the garbage truck, belonging to the Sana company, was left with both rear tires literally sunken in the asphalt.

No injuries are reported. SSP agents arrived at the scene and took notice.

Residents of the area took photos and videos of the sinking, which they are now becoming popular on social networks as the “sinkhole” (Socavón) of Ciudad Caucel.

