Tarascan soup, a typical dish from Michoacan

Actually, the Tarascan soup is very similar to the tortilla soup. But this version can be prepared with beans and epazote. Which gives it a different flavor and consistency.

(MERIDA, YUC. – TYT).- Today The Yucatan Times brings you a Tarascan soup recipe that you can prepare at home for your own enjoyment. Thanks to its ingredients, it is one of the richest and most complete foods. It is original from the state of Michoacan.

Michoacano origin

Some say that it was first prepared in 1966 for the opening of a restaurant in Pátzcuaro, Michoacan. This place was the Hostería de San Felipe, whose owners were Señor Felipe Oseguera Iturbide and his family. So between them they prepared it and then they named it Tarascan soup.

Over time, it became one of the most traditional dishes in Michoacán and today we are going to tell you how to prepare it.

You will need:

• 2 cups of cooked bay beans

• 4 Tomatoes

• 2 Garlic cloves, minced

• 1/2 large onion

• 3 clean guajillo peppers, fried and cut into julienne strips

• 1 Cup of cream

• 2 Tortillas in strips and fried

• Vegetable oil

• 1 Branch of epazote

Tarascan soup: step by step

You should first have your refried beans cooked as you normally do and blend them. Then, roast the tomatoes on a griddle and when the skin begins to peel off, put them in the blender. Also add the garlic, onion, epazote with a little salt and blend.

Then put a little oil in a saucepan. When it starts to bubble, pour the “bean smoothie” and cook until it boils. Subsequently, add the tomato mixture and stir for other minutes. At this point, you should already have the tortilla strips and the fried chilies.

Finally, serve the soup in a deep plate and decorate with the tortillas and chilies. If you like, you can add a few slices of avocado and / or crumbled cotija cheese. Or, there are those who prefer it with a little oregano.

Now, enjoy a delicious Tarascan soup with Michoacan flavor with your family.

