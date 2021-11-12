Man is linked by millionaire fraud to a pig farm in Umán, Yucatán

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (November 12, 2021).- The first control judge of Umán linked Geovanni David A. A, who was accused of defrauding the pig company for which he worked for more than 4 million pesos.

However, the defendant is provisionally released, since the first control judge of Umán, José Enrique Sáenz Dzul, issued the precautionary measures of an economic guarantee of 30 thousand pesos, the use of an electronic locator and not leaving the State.

In their accusation, the prosecutors indicated that the now defendant worked at the Umán Food Plant, located at kilometer 18.5 of the Mérida-Umán highway. Where from January to October 2018 he obtained an undue profit for his benefit and another person.

Taking advantage of his position called “buyer” in that food plant, among whose exclusive functions were to request quotes from raw material suppliers registered in the company, compare them according to price and availability, and suggest to his superior the best purchase offer in accordance with the needs of the company.

So together with the other person, who was a sales representative of two supplying companies, they organized to recommend the purchase of the quotes formulated by the two suppliers of the sales representative.

Knowing that they had a surcharge agreed between the accused and the different person, for later, from this surcharge, to receive an amount of money from the other subject, which in that time caused an undue profit in favor of the accused and his accomplice and the capital loss of the affected company Grupo Porcícola Mexicano, for the amount quantified so far at 4 million 547 thousand pesos.

