Holcim cement plant is already operating in Umán, Yucatán

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 24, 2021).- With a private investment of more than 815 million pesos and the generation of 455 jobs, this Wednesday 23th, the new grinding plant of the cement company Holcim México was inaugurated in Umán, Yucatán municipality.

The event was attended by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, who was accompanied by the director of Holcim Mexico, Jaime Hill Tinoco, and the Mayor of Umán, Fredy de Jesús Ruz Guzmán.

The event was attended by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal. Photo: (Sipse)

Holcim México is a company dedicated to the production and commercialization of cement, ready-mix concrete, gravel, sand, and other products and services for construction.

The new plant established in Umán has the capacity to produce 650 thousand tons of cement per year.

Characteristics of the new plant

The new factory has two raw material reception areas, 2 silos of 500 tons each for limestone and gypsum, and a building with feed hoppers where the ideal mixture is prepared to be fed to the cement mill.

Holcim México is a company dedicated to the production and commercialization of cement. (Yucatan NewPhoto: (Sipse)

Likewise, a cement mill for 650 thousand tons of cement per year, 2 cement silos of one thousand tons each, a packaging machine with a capacity of 90 tons per hour and a palletizer, and equipment that accommodates the bags on the pallets.

High technology

Grupo Holcim has high-level control technologies and process control systems to be able to operate the grinding plant remotely.

These automated systems have the ability to virtually move the control rooms and be operated – in real-time – from any other cement plant in the group.

The plant was built with a private investment of more than 815 million pesos. Photo: (Christian Coquet)

With just a couple of keystrokes, you can monitor operations, keep critical equipment and production running, exchange best practices, and help colleagues on-site solve a technical problem.

It also offers solutions such as ECOPact, which allows a carbon-neutral construction.

Together with the director of Holcim México, Vila Dosal carried out the unveiling of the plate and the ribbon cutting of the new factory, which is the first of this company to be built in all of Latin America.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments