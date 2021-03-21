Chicxulub nightclub corridor will remain closed during Semana Santa

MÉRIDA, Yuc.- “The activities of nightclubs, bars, cantinas, entertainment, and leisure centers are not yet under discussion and the restrictions on night mobility will be maintained,” reported Iván Rodríguez Gasque, president of the Chamber of Commerce of Mérida (Canacome).

Discussion on the reopening of nightclubs is not planned for the moment, this also applies to municipalities in the interior of the state, he said.

Rodríguez Gasque stressed that the Semana Santa and Easter Week holiday season is always important for merchants on the Yucatecan coast, and it is expected that many families will come to their beach houses and others lease properties during the weekends of La Semana Mayor and Easter, however, nightlife activities are not authorized at the so-called Chicxulub disco and restaurant area on the coastal strip.

In relation to the changes announced by the governor for the last week of March, the president of Canacome stressed that modifications are being analyzed in the approach of routes and the removal of flowerpots, increase in the loading and unloading zone hours, as well such as the modification of schedules and public transport routes.

The changes will begin on Monday, March 29, a task that will serve to recover the commercial activities of the Historic Center of Mérida.







Comments

comments