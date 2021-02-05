Mexican avocado on the decline

Not even the Super Bowl could save Mexican avocado exports. This is because thousands of restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues continue to apply restrictive measures to prevent the spread of COVID.

UNITED STATES (Agencies) – Generally, during the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl, the biggest sporting event in the United States, there is a progressive increase in avocado exports. The ‘totopos with guacamole’ have become an essential guest for American fans of the ‘Super Bowl.’ However, the demand for avocados for this year was much lower than the previous year, as thousands of restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues continue to apply restrictive measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to figures from the Servicio de Información Agroalimentaria y Pesquera (SIAP), Mexican avocado exports destined for the U.S. market fell 27.5 percent annually during the four weeks leading up to ‘Super Bowl LV.’

“Generally, during the weeks leading up to the sporting event, there is a progressive increase in fresh whole avocado exports from Mexico to the United States,” SIAP said in a report.

It was observed that during the four weeks before the event, 76,262 tons of ‘green gold’ were exported, much lower than the 105,240 tons that were shipped during the same period last year.

Statistics reveal that around 10 percent of annual avocado exports to the U.S. occur during January and the first week of February.

The Association of Avocado Producers and Packers Exporters of Mexico (APEAM) detailed that around 1,360 weekly avocado shipments are made during the weeks before the game, equivalent to a truck leaving Michoacán every seven minutes for the U.S.

“Michoacán is the only state in the country that is certified to export this fruit to the U.S. territory, so around 84 percent of its production goes there,” the association pointed out.

APEAM added that in the face of the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, they have had to strengthen their marketing strategies to promote the fruit.

“As there are still restrictions for conglomerations, our marketing arm Avocados From Mexico (AFM) has developed the first virtual festival “Guacbowl,” in which fans can live experiences and activities, find exclusive content, recipes, and contests in which they can win prizes such as one million dollars,” he said.

APEAM noted that per capita avocado consumption in the U.S. rose from 500 grams in 1997 to 3.5 kilograms in 2020.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments