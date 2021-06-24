Hawthorn (Espino Blanco) a medicinal plant that naturally fights hypertension

Hawthorn and hypertension

YUCATÁN, (June 24, 2021).- Just a few days ago, a good friend of ours had to ‘fly away’, because his wife felt very bad and the condition was high blood pressure. We had already recommended hawthorn, which is a medicinal plant that helps regulate blood pressure, which is why it is known as the plant for cardiovascular or heart health, but it seems that the person does not have faith in nature. Well, that is a very personal decision, but with all due respect to allopathic medications, with or natural there are rarely any side effects.

Hawthorn improves the functions of the cardiovascular system. This is one of the most outstanding benefits of its consumption. It is considered a tonic plant. It also dilates blood vessels, acts as an antioxidant, and is good for hypertension.

Another excellent property of hawthorn is that it stops some of the symptoms of menopause. Flavonoids improve circulation, regulate heart palpitations, reduce anxiety, and decrease hot flashes.

Photo: (Reporteros Hoy)

It is used to combat digestive problems such as vomiting, stomach pain, or diarrhea. The starch this plant contains acts as an astringent.

The components of hawthorn can increase the efficiency of cardiac function by increasing the force of cardiac contraction, decreasing cardiac excitability, regulating the frequency of contractions, prolonging the refractory period of the myocardial cell, and increasing the speed of intracardiac conduction of excitation.

The hawthorn plant is active in blood circulation and helps the heart pump blood with greater intensity, protecting it against myocardial ischemia phenomena.

