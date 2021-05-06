Is Travel Insurance Worth It Now?

As vaccinations rise and restrictions ease, more and more Americans are making travel plans for the summer and beyond. But many are proceeding with caution amid the lingering uncertainty about the future of COVID-19 and memories of frantic trip cancellations in 2020 ― hence the increasing interest in travel insurance.
“Travel insurance is being seen more as an essential coverage,”Amy Danise, chief insurance analyst at Forbes Advisor, told HuffPost. “The pandemic showed us how unpredictable travel can be. Frankly, travel has always been unpredictable ― after all, you don’t expect that you’re going to get injured or ill before or during a trip. But the pandemic put a spotlight on ways we can increase our financial security, and travel insurance certainly fits that bill.”https://4a33a1993e9e1ee40062783e19c2b066.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html
People were quick to buy travel insurance as the coronavirus situation escalated last February, and the interest has continued. But is travel insurance actually worth it now? Below, Danise and other experts share their guidance.AN ESSENTIAL DAILY GUIDE TO ACHIEVING THE GOOD LIFESubscribe to our lifestyle email.Successfully Subscribed!Realness delivered to your inbox
Consider the trip in question
Your personal financial situation and the amount you’re splurging on the trip in question are big factors when assessing the need for travel insurance.
“If you have just dropped a large amount of money on non-refundable trip deposits, travel insurance is already a necessity for you ― unless you can easily afford to lose that money if something goes wrong,” Danise noted.
“On the flip side, if you’re staying in the U.S. and you have refundable airline tickets and a hotel with a good cancellation policy, you may not need travel insurance because you don’t have much to lose,” she added.
Make sure the plan covers what you want
If you do decide to purchase travel insurance, it’s important to read the details before committing to a particular plan.
“The biggest mistake that people regularly make with insurance is buying it with just a hope that it’ll be useful and protective, but only looking at the fine print when they actually need to use it,” said Scott Keyes, author of “Take More Vacations” and founder of Scott’s Cheap Flights. “It’s all well and good to buy things to give us comfort and peace of mind, but it’s important to recognize if you actually need to use this product, it might not be as protective or expansive as you assumed.”
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Jealousy fight ends in tragedy in Prados de Chuburná subdivision
MÉRIDA, Yucatán.- A jealous argument between a young couple ended in.
-
SSP detains foreigner for murdering his father in Mérida
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 4, 2021).- A.
-
Man arrested for verbally harassing a teenager in Merida
A subject who, aboard his vehicle,.
-
Letter to AMLO from the Maya people of Yucatan rejecting his alleged “pardon”
The Maya people call AMLO “false”.
-
Florida Governor signs an executive order suspending local pandemic rules
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis.
-
Mérida Airport in its fourth month of flight recovery
Passenger traffic remained at around 5,200.
-
Three arrested for stealing a television from a restaurant in western Mérida
Mérida, Yuc., (May 03, 2021).- At.
-
Man arrested in Merida after beating up his wife to steal money from her
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN., May 3, 2021.- José.
-
Electric carriages in Mérida, a serious project to stand against animal cruelty
Mèrida, Yucatan., May 03, 2021 (YUCATAN).-.
-
Yucatán is among the twenty Mexican states that report economic growth
In the last quarter of last.
Leave a Comment