Is Travel Insurance Worth It Now?

As vaccinations rise and restrictions ease, more and more Americans are making travel plans for the summer and beyond. But many are proceeding with caution amid the lingering uncertainty about the future of COVID-19 and memories of frantic trip cancellations in 2020 ― hence the increasing interest in travel insurance.

"Travel insurance is being seen more as an essential coverage,"Amy Danise, chief insurance analyst at Forbes Advisor, told HuffPost. "The pandemic showed us how unpredictable travel can be. Frankly, travel has always been unpredictable ― after all, you don't expect that you're going to get injured or ill before or during a trip. But the pandemic put a spotlight on ways we can increase our financial security, and travel insurance certainly fits that bill."

People were quick to buy travel insurance as the coronavirus situation escalated last February, and the interest has continued. But is travel insurance actually worth it now? Below, Danise and other experts share their guidance.

Consider the trip in question

Your personal financial situation and the amount you’re splurging on the trip in question are big factors when assessing the need for travel insurance.

“If you have just dropped a large amount of money on non-refundable trip deposits, travel insurance is already a necessity for you ― unless you can easily afford to lose that money if something goes wrong,” Danise noted.

“On the flip side, if you’re staying in the U.S. and you have refundable airline tickets and a hotel with a good cancellation policy, you may not need travel insurance because you don’t have much to lose,” she added.

Make sure the plan covers what you want

If you do decide to purchase travel insurance, it’s important to read the details before committing to a particular plan.

“The biggest mistake that people regularly make with insurance is buying it with just a hope that it’ll be useful and protective, but only looking at the fine print when they actually need to use it,” said Scott Keyes, author of “Take More Vacations” and founder of Scott’s Cheap Flights. “It’s all well and good to buy things to give us comfort and peace of mind, but it’s important to recognize if you actually need to use this product, it might not be as protective or expansive as you assumed.”







