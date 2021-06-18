DIF Yucatán promotes campaign to prevent childhood overweight and obesity

The Week for the Prevention of Childhood Overweight and Obesity will be held with the motto “Don’t let the ‘Poch’ (hunger) take away your health”

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 18, 2021).- To continue promoting better eating habits and a better quality of life for girls and boys, as instructed by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, the System for the Integral Development of the Family (DIF) Yucatán will carry out the Week for the Prevention of Childhood Overweight and Obesity “Don’t let the Poch not take away your health”.

The person in charge of the Directorate of the agency, Juan Barea Canul, said that this activity will take place from June 21 to 25 through social networks. He added that the campaign is aimed at taking care of children so that they have better eating habits and to build the foundation of a healthier and more prosperous society in the future.

“We know that childhood is one of the most important stages in the life of the human being, therefore, we want them to have a healthy lifestyle, full development and that in their adulthood, they can be more productive and contribute to the development of Yucatan”, he assured.

He indicated that to achieve this objective, through the Executive Secretariat of the System for the Comprehensive Protection of Girls, Boys, and Adolescents, in addition to efforts with the Secretariat of Health (SSY) and the Institute of Sports (IDEY), there will be talks and virtual workshops on the importance of adequate nutrition, as well as videos with nutritious recipes and physical activation dynamics.

“In the State Government we are convinced that unity is strength and when the work is in favor of children, we are always willing to add. This campaign is a sign of the commitment we have with the Yucatecans, ” he added.

The activities will begin on June 21, at 11:00 am, with the panel table “The beginning of a healthy diet”, which will be broadcast via Facebook Live on the DIF Yucatan account. On Tuesday 22, at the same time and through the same social network, the talk “Complementary feeding: the transition from exclusive breast milk to healthy solid foods” will be offered.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, the talk “Choose freely and consciously: knowing the new labeling”, will take place; while on Thursday 24th and Friday 25th there will be interviews with specialists on the adequate intake to have the energy that the body requires, as well as the myths and truths of childhood nutrition.

Likewise, girls, boys, adolescents, young people, and experts in the field of nutrition will have the opportunity to participate in an “Intergenerational Dialogue” to exchange ideas and opinions on the importance of good nutrition habits for a healthy life.

In addition to these talks, informative capsules with healthy recipes to prepare at home and share with the family, a physical activation video and another on the importance of fruits and vegetables to prevent obesity, materials prepared by the staff, will be shared on social networks of the DIF, the SSY, and the IDEY.

The Executive Secretary of the Council for the Integral Protection of Girls, Boys, and Adolescents, Hugo Pérez Polanco, pointed out that this day is part of the actions aimed at ensuring the rights to health and nutrition of this sector of the population.

“Today more than ever we are very clear that it is necessary to take care of our health and that food is essential to achieve this goal. We invite all families to join this campaign, which, although it is designed for the youngest members of the family, is for the benefit of everyone, ” he said.

With these actions, the State Government reaffirms its commitment to girls and boys, guaranteeing better living conditions so that they have a full and happy development in their lives.

