Buying fresh produce from Yucatan’s countryside made easy with ” Caja de Campo”

City Council plans to support producers in local small towns within the Merida municipality
MERIDA, Yucatan – The Municipality of Merida offers the “Caja de Campo” program, which through partnerships benefits producers and consumers in Merida.
Through the portal https://cajadelcampo.com.mx/, producers offer their inputs and people can select what they wish to purchase.
On the site, there are more than 80 products available and sectioned in the categories of meats, fruits, vegetables, herbs, pots, dairy products, bulk products, and others such as eggs, tamarind syrup, sauces, honey, hand-made tortillas, and omelettes.
Every Monday, products are published through an online catalog, and from Monday to Wednesday orders are received, all through the mentioned page and at WhatsApp 9991-89-65-02. The deliveries are made on Fridays, he explained.
There are options for home delivery at no cost (area located within the Periférico perimeter), with a minimum purchase of 350 pesos, and smaller purchases can also be made and delivery is agreed at different points in the city.
This program has been a breath of fresh air for producers, since so far 256 participants have registered and more than 300 thousand products have been sold, of which 74 percent of the profits have gone to “Círculo 47” producers; this means around 17 thousand pesos per farm on average.
The population is invited to buy through the “Caja de Campo” program in order to support local consumption and have the security of receiving fresh, excellent quality products at a very good price.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Financial irregularities a problem in multiple Yucatecan municipalities
Superior Audit carried out 211 revisions.
-
What we Know about Earth Overshoot Day 2020
The Coronavirus Pandemic Has Caused Humanity’s.
-
Tourist occupation in Cancun will reach 60% by the end of the year, predicts the CPTQ
CANCUN, MX – The Tourism Promotion.
-
Governor Mauricio Vila reviews progress of the Maya Train Project
Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal met with.
-
Hurricane Laura leaves at least six dead and a trail of destruction
The most intense hurricane to hit.
-
Former DHS official reveals that Trump wanted to “maim” and “tear gas” migrants
Former Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
-
Mexican president forges crucible for corruption fight
Gearing up for a key election.
-
Mexico will donate Mexican-made ventilators to 8 countries
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico is.
-
These are the scariest activities for Mexicans in the “new normal”
Attending a religious service where there are dozens.
-
Tiny Elephant Relative Rediscovered in Africa
A tiny mammal related to the.
Leave a Comment