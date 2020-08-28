Buying fresh produce from Yucatan’s countryside made easy with ” Caja de Campo”

City Council plans to support producers in local small towns within the Merida municipality

MERIDA, Yucatan – The Municipality of Merida offers the “Caja de Campo” program, which through partnerships benefits producers and consumers in Merida.

Through the portal https://cajadelcampo.com.mx/, producers offer their inputs and people can select what they wish to purchase.

On the site, there are more than 80 products available and sectioned in the categories of meats, fruits, vegetables, herbs, pots, dairy products, bulk products, and others such as eggs, tamarind syrup, sauces, honey, hand-made tortillas, and omelettes.

Every Monday, products are published through an online catalog, and from Monday to Wednesday orders are received, all through the mentioned page and at WhatsApp 9991-89-65-02. The deliveries are made on Fridays, he explained.

There are options for home delivery at no cost (area located within the Periférico perimeter), with a minimum purchase of 350 pesos, and smaller purchases can also be made and delivery is agreed at different points in the city.

This program has been a breath of fresh air for producers, since so far 256 participants have registered and more than 300 thousand products have been sold, of which 74 percent of the profits have gone to “Círculo 47” producers; this means around 17 thousand pesos per farm on average.

The population is invited to buy through the “Caja de Campo” program in order to support local consumption and have the security of receiving fresh, excellent quality products at a very good price.

