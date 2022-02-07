Elderly man dies in front of his house in Mérida’s Morelos neighborhood

He was about 30 meters from his doorstep when he collapsed and fell unconscious on the sidewalk.
(MERIDA, YUC. – TYT).- A senior citizen lost his life just a few meters away from his home, on a public road, on the corner of Callle 77 and 22 in the Morelos Oriente neighborhood of Mérida.
The older adult left his home to go shopping for groceries at a store nearby, but he suddenly fell unconscious to the ground as he was returning home.
Somebody immediately notified the authorities. Police agents arrived on-site, but they could do nothing for the man, since he no longer had vital signs.
The police officers cordoned off the area to carry out the corresponding investigations.
Relatives arrived at the site, who said that he was in good health, and they could not believe what happened.
