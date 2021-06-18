Merida: an affordable and unforgettable travel destination waiting for you (Video)

Mérida is the perfect travel destination for anyone willing to get acquainted with the wonders of the ancient Maya civilization, the natural beauty of the Yucatan cenotes, the splendor of the Haciendas, breathtaking colonial architecture, the fantastic gastronomy of the region, the colorful arts, crafts and textiles handmade by their people and the warmth of the Yucatecan coast.

If you are planning a trip to Merida flying out of the United States, the Yucatan state capital has direct flights from Houston, Texas; and Miami, Florida; besides, right now there is a direct flight from Dallas Fort Worth too.

All you need to do is get to any of these three major US cities’ airports, and you will be just a couple of hours away from this magnificent city.

Check out this video and remember that Merida is awaiting you!

