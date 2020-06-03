  • Headlines,
    • 223 deaths and 1933 COVID-19 cases registered so far in Yucatan

    By on June 3, 2020
    Coronavirus Disease 2019 Graphic. (U.S. Air Force Graphic by Rosario Gutierrez)

    The Ministry of Health reported that the number of deaths from Coronavirus in Yucatan amounted to 223 and 56 new infections were detected in the last 24 hours:

    • 30 in Merida,
    • 6 in Buctzotz,
    • 3 in Kanasín,
    • 2 in Tixkokob, Tixpéhual and Valladolid, and
    • 1 in Hunucmá, Izamal, Oxkutzcab, Progreso, Sinanché, Suma, Tecoh, Ticul, Timucuy, Tizimín and Umán.

    In total, there are already 1,933 positive cases, 14 of which are from another country or another state.

