Quintana Roo, at risk of returning to red on the epidemiological traffic light

QROO, (May 13, 2021).- Quintana Roo is one step away from returning to red on the epidemiological traffic light, but in the opposite direction to expectations, after having five weeks on the rise in number of cases and deaths of Covid-19. In the last 10 days , 936 infected people have accumulated, this is almost 94 cases a day on average, and 3.7 deaths have been registered on average since the beginning of the month.

“In Quintana Roo, we are in risk of returning to the red. I urge you to redouble our habits to save lives, jobs and the economic reactivation of our state”, Governor Carlos Joaquín González wrote on his Twitter this Wednesday, May 12th, one day before announcing the traffic light update, which he does every Thursday .

For a week and a half, Quintana Roo fell back at the epidemiological traffic light, although a week earlier the federation had announced the change to orange, due to the increase in Covid-19 cases.

In the latest technical statement issued by the Ministry of Health (Sesa), corresponding to Tuesday, May 11, a total of 24,266 accumulated positive cases and 2,660 deaths were recorded. The numbers show a contagion speed of 0.41 for the north zone and 0.23 for the south zone and a hospital occupancy of 18 and 8 percent, respectively. In 10 days, the cases grew from 23,330 to 24,266, almost 94 cases a day.

Five weeks ago, on April 7th, there were 21,545 accumulated cases and 2,517 deaths; That is, in this period, 2,721 more cases were added, which means that there were 544.2 cases weekly, more than 77 per day.

Last Monday, the undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion of the federal Ministry of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, announced that with the exception of Quintana Roo, 31 states maintain a downward trend and that the state maintained five weeks showing upward figures.

Last Tuesday, May 11, the governor declared from the National Palace, in Mexico City, that health protocols and preventive measures against Covid-19 have been strengthened so that tourism, an essential economic activity, is not affected.

He also announced the launch of new actions, such as the application of a greater number of rapid tests and the installation of sanitary bubbles, which will allow visitors to arrive at this destination with the confidence that they will be able to enjoy a safe vacaton.

The governor explained that, although there is an increase in the number of cases, hospital occupancy and deaths have not increased.

In social networks, the governor warned that Quintana Roo is at risk of returning to red, urging the population to redouble habits to save lives, jobs and the economic reactivation of the entity.

Source: La Jornada Maya

The Yucatan Times

