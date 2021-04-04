  • Entertainment,
    • Tuesday Night Movie at La Bianca

    By on April 4, 2021

    Tuesday brings us one of the forerunners of the current Oscar race, the dark comedy/thriller Promising Young Woman (2020), with five Oscar nominations including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress. 

    Carey Mulligan is fantastic as a determined young lady with a score to settle, even putting her own life on the line to exact revenge on behalf of her friend.  Written and directed by Emerald Fennell in a stunning debut effort.  Here’s the IMDb link:
    La Bianca. Tuesday, April 6.  Dinner at 6:00, movie at 7:00.

    Please note that because of the time change this weekend, we need to schedule the movie later than usual to compensate for the extended daylight hours. See you there…

    LA BIANCA

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom



    Alejandro

