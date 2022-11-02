Lopez Obrador urges Twitter to repair “damage” done to former US President Donald Trump

(Reuters).- During his morning conference this Monday 31st, Mexico’s president mentioned that Twitter should undo the “damage” done to former U.S. president Trump by the cancellation of his account, he also expressed his hopes for Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk to curb censorship on the social media platform.
AMLO’s remarks came days before U.S. midterm elections in which the Republican Party is forecast to make congressional gains against President Joe Biden’s Democrats.
Lopez Obrador urged Tesla’s CEO Musk to “repair the damage done by the cancellation of President Trump’s account” and to free Twitter from what he described as “conservative control”.
Lopez Obrador had previously backed Musk’s takeover of Twitter, encouraging him to “clean up” the social network.
In 2021, the Mexican leader also chided Meta Platforms Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg for blocking Trump on Facebook after the Jan. 6, 2021 storming of the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
—
Comments
