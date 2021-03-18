USA: first baby born with COVID antibodies

(March 18, 2021).- The United States recorded the birth of a baby with antibodies to COVID-19 – allegedly the first in the world.

Paul Gilbert and Chad Rudnick, physicians in charge of the case, revealed that the girl’s mother is a worker in the health system in Florida, who was vaccinated against the coronavirus with the first dose of Moderna’s vaccine in week 36 of her pregnancy.

The little girl was born three weeks later, at the end of January this year.

“As far as we know, this is the world’s first reported case of a baby born with covid-19 antibodies after his mother was vaccinated,” Gilbert said.

The doctors detailed that they made the fortunate discovery when they analyzed the umbilical cord of the little girl.

In this way, they found that the newborn’s antibodies were passed on to her by the mother, as occurs with vaccines for other diseases.

“This is just one case of many that are going to start appearing. Thousands of babies will be born in the next few months to mothers who have been vaccinated” against covid-19, Rudnick said.

We must not claim victory: doctors say

However, experts and the journal MedRxiv, which will publish the scientific article, warn that this case should be taken with caution, since newborns of mothers vaccinated against COVID can still contract the disease, although the risk of infection is very low. .

“More studies are needed to determine how long this protection will last. You have to establish what level or how many antibodies a baby needs to have protection,” Rudnick said.

