Yucatan churches will open at 30% of their capacity for Easter

Mérida, Yucatán, (March 18, 2021).- This year the Catholic temples of Yucatan will be able to receive 30% of their capacity for the Holy Week celebrations, which begin on March 28 with on Palm Sunday; unlike in 2020, when the religious rites were performed without the presence of the faithful.

However, the Communication Office of the Archdiocese of Yucatán insisted that the most advisable thing is that the Catholic faithful follow the Holy Week liturgy through television and social networks, “because for the second consecutive year there will be no massive acts and Nor will processions and marches be allowed, such as the Stations of the Cross, the march of silence, the visit to the seven houses and condolences to the Virgin ”.

The Archdiocese’s spokesman, Jorge Martínez Ruz, stressed that in 2020 due to confinement the liturgical celebrations of Holy Week were held in homes, however, this year a certain number of faithful will be able to access the churches, but in 30% capacity, it will not be more.

He stressed that in the temples on coastal areas, strict sanitary protocols will be applied so that the maximum allowed number of faithful is not exceeded to comply with the measures of healthy distance, use of face masks and disinfection in the entrances.

It was reported that this year, the Archbishop of Yucatán, Gustavo Rodríguez Vega, will preside over the Holy Week celebrations in the Cathedral, but will not perform the washing of the feet or the worship of the Holy Cross.

The Archdiocese pointed out that it is important that the faithful who follow the celebrations of the holy days on television or social networks to do so with respect and devotion because “it is the most important time of grace of the liturgical year.”

It must be remembered that last year, that is, in 2020, the Church of Yucatán canceled the massive liturgical celebrations and the meetings of apostolic groups and since April 1, the closure of all temples, chapels and rectories in the territory was ordered, so that the Holy Week services were transmitted through the Facebook accounts of the Archdiocese of Yucatán.

Source: El Universal

