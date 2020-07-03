Yucatán restaurants and shops will be allowed to open Saturdays and Sundays

MÉRIDA.- The Health Secretary of Yucatan, Mauricio Sauri Vivas, reported that the state remains at an orange light, but announced that there will be new activities reopening.

Restaurants and shops will also be allowed to open on Saturdays and Sundays, with the restrictions established for wave 1.

Parks and green areas of neighborhoods and subdivisions throughout the state will also be open for individual outings, except for children’s games to avoid contagions due to interaction. Animaya and Centenario zoos will remain closed for the moment.

The opening of sports clubs will also be allowed only for outdoor activities and individual sports; team sports are still not allowed.

In shops with an area of ​​less than 150 square meters, one customer may be admitted for every 10 square meters of the area.

In order to support 4,000 families in the Yucatan ports, the marinas will be able to operate during July and August, all the boats that want to navigate will have to register on the reactivación.yucatan.gob.mx page, to be able to access the necessary navigation protocols

Public beaches will remain closed; vehicular traffic will only be allowed on the Progreso pier, not pedestrian traffic.

The secretary highlighted the issue of individual responsibility and made a reminder that the gradual reopening of wave 1 of the economy does not mean that hygiene and prevention measures can be relaxed.

“In this first wave of the gradual reopening of our economy, it is necessary for all of us to be responsible, each person doing his or her part, complying with hygiene measures, healthy distance, and avoiding crowded places so that we do not spoil the progress we have until today in health issues “he stressed.

