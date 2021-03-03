City Hall invites more than 200 artists in the return of the “Olimpo Cultural” Season

Mérida, Yucatán (March 3).- With more than 200 events in which more than 250 artists will share their talent in different disciplines, the Olimpo Cultura Season returns, which will be in effect from March to August of this 2021.

The Season will have a program that will be joined by Artistic Caravans and invited creators. The investment in the season is close to three million pesos.

The tours of these Caravans will be on Fridays and Saturdays, starting at 6 in the afternoon and will have regional comedians, folk ballets and musical groups as guests.

Some of the participating artists. (Yucatan News)

The Olympus Season is also art in solidarity, since in some projects a quota is requested for the artistic community that has suffered from the pandemic.

Ticket prices range between 80 and 150 pesos, everything is intended for artists and access can be requested at www.Tusboletos.mx

Artistic activities

New for the season are 11 premieres in five modalities. In music you can enjoy “The classics go to the movies” by the Lyric Quartet; “Celebremos Beethoven”, by the Yucatán Quartet and “Tropicalíptica” by Emiliano Buenfil and the Chan Cil Tropical.

Of the children’s premieres, the Titeradas Company will present “Fiestíteres” and TíterePlanet will do it with “Los hilitos de mi abuela X’manikté”

In theater, the “Lilith Project” by Mábel Vázquez; in Interdiscipline, “Walkers, ancestral journey” by Diana Bayardo and Gervasio Cetto; “PAX”, by the company El Sótano, and “El Sombrerón” by Erika Torres.

The new in dance will be presented by Paula Rencorent, with “Colectiva” and Rafael Cerecedo with “Oedipus. Butoh experiment ”.

Olimpo Cultura was also joined by a new production by Borba Teatro, thanks to director Nelson Cepeda, entitled “Antonieta… or suicide?”.

Sample of Gabriel Ramírez and videomappings

The plastic arts are also present, since an upcoming exhibition of the teacher Gabriel Ramírez is planned.

Added to the offer of the season are the two videomappings that are presented every week in the heart of Mérida. “Sacred stones” (with free admission), which is shown every Friday on the facade of the Cathedral and “Dialogues of the conqueror”, on Saturdays at the Casa de Montejo, both at 8 pm. For this last show a donation of 120 pesos is requested, which is destined to support local troubadour associations.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments