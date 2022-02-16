  • Headlines,
    • Inauguration of the second branch of the “Texas Roadhouse” Restaurant in Mérida

    By on February 16, 2022
    Famous Texas Roadhouse restaurant opens in Ciudad Caucel. (Photo: Sipse)

    On Tuesday, February 15, the branch in Ciudad Caucel opened its doors; with this opening, there are already 3 branches in the country

    (MÉRIDA, YUC. – TYT).- The Texas Roadhouse International franchise opened a second restaurant in Mérida this Tuesday, February 15th, now in the Ciudad Caucel subdivision .

    Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and the president of Texas Roadhouse International, Hugh Carroll, inaugurated the branch of this franchise in Ciudad Caucel.

    Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and the president of Texas Roadhouse International, Hugh Carroll, inaugurated the branch. (Photo: Sipse)

    This restaurant is the third branch that opens in the Republic, so Mérida has 2 of the 3 restaurants that exist in all of Mexico.

    Texas Roadhouse Restaurant. (Photo: Sipse)
     
     

     

    Texas Roadhouse Restaurant. (Photo: Sipse)

    What is the concept of the restaurant?

    Texas Roadhouse offers Yucatecans a concept that is based on hand-prepared cuts of meat and pork ribs.

    There are also side dishes and baked bread, as well as margaritas in different flavors and beers. 

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom



