Chichén Itzá will close for the second year during the Spring Equinox

Chichén Itzá will reopen its doors on March 23, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., following health protocols.

Chichén Itzá closed on 20, 21 and 22 March during the equinox of Spring 2021, the National Institute of Anthropology and History (reported INAH ).

The archaeological zone will close its doors on those days, so that it will not be possible to witness the descent of the Mayan god of Kukulcán in El Castillo, a phenomenon of light and shadow on the steps of the pyramid, according to a statement issued by the federal agency. , based on the general guideline for the mitigation and prevention of COVID-19.

In the same way, it was indicated that Dzibilchaltún will remain closed on the dates of the equinox, so there will be no access to observe the passage of light through the building of the seven dolls. Last year, when the COVID-19 outbreak began in Mexico, it was also decided to close the site on the equinox dates.

The institute specified that Chichén Itzá will reopen its doors on March 23, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., following health protocols.

According to the INAH website, people who enter the Chichén Itzá archaeological zone must wear a mask and maintain a distance of one and a half meters, with the exception of children, who must be accompanied by an adult.

Take the suggested routes inside the site to avoid crowding in the same area. Visitors are encouraged to avoid physical contact with railings, doors, signage, or surfaces, as well as to wear masks with caps to avoid any type of contagion.

