Merida businessmen see a difficult panorama for 2021

The restrictions that still exist affect many businesses that are not considered “essential”.

The situation of many of them is at risk at the beginning of the year, because there are still some lines of business that have no activity.

* Mérida, Yucatán, January 3, 2021 .- * Despite registering a slight rebound in sales at the end of the year, the last month did not compensate for the losses of the past months, but it helped to maintain jobs, which have been sustained during the Covid-19 pandemic, which paralyzed hundreds of businesses across the state.

The president of the National Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Canaco Servytur) of Mérida, Michel Salum Francis indicated that, as the health contingency continues during this year, there are not very good expectations for 2021 since the restrictions that are still affected to many businesses not considered a priority.

He assured that according to data provided by associates of Canaco Mérida, December sales were about 40 percent lower than in 2019, as a result of the health protocols to ban gatherings.

Salum Francis asserted that by having an irregular behavior in the contagions of Covid-19, the situation of many businesses is at risk at the beginning of the year because there are still some lines that have no activity due to sanitary provisions, which will cause many to close definitely.

“We are talking about the fact that a large majority of establishments, considered non-priority, have been 100 percent without activity for almost 10 months, and others could not bear the lack of income and had to close, leaving hundreds of people without jobs and families without sustenance. daily, ”he stressed.

He stressed that the Canaco businessmen are aware and agree that the priority is health, but the economy cannot be displaced because the state needs to continue generating to meet the demand for jobs and that the Yucatecans have a good quality of life.

Michel Salum pointed out that to overcome this crisis that Yucatecan businessmen are experiencing, it will be necessary for the authorities and private initiative to join forces and agree on actions that guarantee the economic reactivation and recovery, but taking care of public health.

He stressed that although there was a respite in the last month of 2020, there is no confidence that this start of 2021 will be the same, because even with the celebration of Three Kings Day nearby and the traditional “Rosca de Reyes“, sales will not be the same as those of the last year, due to the same restrictions from the authorities.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







