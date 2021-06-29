Government of Yucatán supports women’s business in Umán, Yucatán

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 29, 2021).- The old firewood-based grill that María Isabel Chan Ortiz, better known in the municipality of Umán as Chabela, has used for more than 20 years to cook the tamales she sells to support her family will be forgotten, since she will receive a new stove and a series of kitchen utensils from the Yucatan State Government.

After making a working visit to this municipality, Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal went to the Chabela business to satisfy the craving for a ‘tamal colado‘ and took the opportunity to talk with María Isabel and a group of women who help her cook these delicious tamales, which are very popular not only in the Santa Cruz neighborhood but all over Uman.

While the mother of the family served the Governor his tamal, she told him that last year she was left a widow, so that her family business has become her only economic support, above all, given the economic difficulties that the Coronavirus pandemic has brought about.

Doña Chabela’s specialties are the ‘Tamales Colados’ and ‘Vaporcitos’, she cooks up to 100 Vaporcitos and 50 Colados every day, however, she also works at night selling empanadas with cheese, meat, and ‘Chicharra‘.

The family that works in this business uses worn kitchen tools, such as the spit and the old pot in which the tamales are cooked.

After observing and listening to the woman’s needs, the governor issued instructions to support María Isabel through the Ministry of Social Development (Sedesol), with the delivery of a stove, pots, and a steamer that will serve her in her business to increase your production and have the opportunity to obtain higher sales.

