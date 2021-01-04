SAT (Mexican IRS) is going after professionals, SMEs, and defaulters in 2021.

The Association of Public Accountants warned that the SAT would be subject to increased oversight, and there will be jail time for debts greater than eight million pesos.

MEXICO (CCPM) – The SAT will increase the supervision of professionals who work independently, employees for fees, service providers, and small businesses, to identify those in debt, evaders, and delinquent contributors, warned the College of Public Accountants of Mexico (CCPM).

This is to maintain and, if possible, increase the collection registered in 2020, which barely increased 0.1% between January and November, with an accumulated balance of 3.02 billion pesos, reported by the Ministry of Finance. Guillermo Mendieta González, a member of the Technical Commission of Fiscal Audit of the CCPM, explained that in 2021 no new taxes were increased or created, as promised by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

However, to maintain and guarantee the collection level, this year, the Tax Administration Service (SAT) will intensify the supervision of small and medium taxpayers, including small and medium enterprises and service providers.

“Besides,” he said, “of the professionals who work on their own, employees for fees; those who use the figure of assimilated salaries and all those who are not up to date with tax obligations or have incurred in tax discrepancies; that is, with higher income that was not declared to SAT.”

SAT WILL MONITOR TAXPAYERS IN REAL TIME

In an interview with Publimetro, the specialist from the Association of Public Accountants warned that, as it did in 2020, “the SAT will carry out a more important, detailed and monitored audit; and that it will not wait, as in past administrations,” to make revisions “in real-time.”

He explained that, by law, the authority has up to five years to review the compliance of taxpayers’ obligations, which today means auditing the fiscal years 2017 and 2018.

But, indicated Guillermo Mendieta González, “now what the Tax Administration Service wants is to continue with this review scheme; but without losing sight of the real-time audits.

“The latter with the support of the CFDI – electronic receipts or invoices -, tax reviews and electronic audits; in addition to sending invitation letters or tax letters; applying technology, for daily use or day to day,” he said.

Mendieta Gonzalez concluded that the best thing would be for all taxpayers to be aware of the invitations and review processes initiated by SAT. If the obligations are not covered exceed eight million pesos, there is a risk of jail.

The Ministry of Finance reported that until last November, the national collection or payment of taxes reported:

262 thousand 560 million pesos, with an increase of 7.6% concerning the same month in 2019.

14.7% increase in the collection of Value Added Tax (VAT), thanks to El Buen Fin.

5.7% growth in Income Tax (ISR); and a 1.4% increase in the collection of the Special Tax on Production and Services (IEPS).

3.02 billion pesos for tax payments between January and November, with a marginal improvement of 0.1% compared to the same period in 2019

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments