“Merida Chrismas Operation 2020” 400 Municipal Police officers deployed

MERIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) – With a call to the residents of Merida to enjoy the December festivities as a family, but above all to privilege health care to avoid the incidence of Covid-19 infections, the Merida’s City Council launched, as of today, the “Chrismas Operation 2020” where 400 agents of the Municipal Police will be actively participating.

On behalf of Mayor Renan Barrera, the municipal secretary Alejandro Ruz Castro led the start of the operation, which took place in the Main Square, in front of the Municipal Palace. The procedure will be enforced throughout December and the first seven days of January.

“The fulfillment of the sanitary dispositions is fundamental to avoid possible infections. Let’s not let our guard down,” said the official.

He stressed that although the Christmas and New Year’s Eve festivities will be different than usual. The corporation is ready to continue guaranteeing the security of the city’s Historical Center, which includes permanent surveillance mainly in the areas of markets, bus terminals, urban transport stops, churches, parks, stores, and housing areas.

He emphasized that the operation will be inforced with the support of 56 units of the corporation (20 vans, 16 patrols, and 20 motorcycles), which will cover the banking, commercial, and market areas.

He mentioned that health institutions’ hygiene norms and protocols will are guaranteed in all public spaces.

He recalled that the average influx in the historic center is up to 200 thousand people per day. However, that figure doubles during December.

The director of the Municipal Police, Mario Arturo Romero Escalante, indicated that the corporation’s 400 agents would be distributed in the four cardinal points of the city’s first square.

He stated that municipal police on foot would maintain special surveillance in ATMs and banks during December since, on those dates, most companies pay salaries and Christmas bonuses.

He also said there will be a strong police presence in the bus stops with the support of the K-9 canine units, while the tourist police will provide support for historical sites, parks, and museums to provide information to visitors.

During the December season, operations will also be carried out employing breathalyzers, which will be installed randomly across the city, to avoid road accidents due to the consumption of intoxicating beverages.

As a way of contributing to the security of all Meridians, Romero Escalante urged citizens to avoid traveling with large sums of money, as well as leaving valuables in sight.

It should be noted that the range of intervention of the Municipal Police covers the 147 blocks of surveillance in its jurisdiction between 47th Street to the north, 71st Street to the south, 50th Street to the east, and 72nd Street to the west.

The operation will be carried out in coordination with the National Guard and the Secretary of Public Security to optimize surveillance and safeguard people and their property.

In case of being a victim of a crime, those affected can make their reports to the 911 number, and for incidents in the Centro area, people can communicate to the number 999 942 00 60, both available 24 hours a day.

