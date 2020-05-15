Mexico at ‘peak moment’ of coronavirus crisis after biggest daily rise in cases

Mexico has reached “the peak moment” of its coronavirus outbreak, officials said, as the country recorded its largest one-day rise in cases so far.
More than 2,409 new cases of the virus were confirmed on Thursday, May 14th – the first time this figure has exceeded 2,000.
The total number of confirmed cases in the country is now more than 40,000.
The grim milestone comes amid preparations to ease lockdown measures and reopen the economy, particularly factories near the border with the US.
Assistant Health Secretary Hugo López-Gatell – an epidemiologist and Mexico’s coronavirus tsar – described this as “the most difficult moment of the first wave of the epidemic”.
He said that the country “could not relax measures” in place to stem the spread of the virus, and instead needs to embrace a “new normal” to avoid another wave of infections.
On Monday, some key industries – including mining, construction and automobile assembly – are scheduled to partially reopen.
Mr López-Gatell stressed that the re-opening of these industries will be largely preparatory, with a broader restart of businesses not scheduled until 1 June.
Government data released on Thursday also showed more than half of hospitals in the capital, Mexico City, were at capacity with coronavirus patients.
At the end of April, hospitals in the city admitted they were having to turn patients away because of a lack of equipment.
Earlier this month, Mexico received a shipment of more than 200 ventilators purchased from a US firm.
This followed an informal agreement between the neighbouring nations’ leaders in mid-April.
Source: BBC
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Another epidemic hits the Yucatan: unemployment
In the state of Yucatan, a.
-
SECTUR prepares protocols to reopen tourist destinations in Mexico
The Secretariat of Tourism (Sectur) is.
-
Illegal Bird Trafficking Network in Yucatan Unveiled
Through social networks, they market endemic.
-
CNDH asks to suspend non-essential activities related to the Maya Train
In the midst of the coronavirus.
-
World Hypertension day celebrated in the midst of pandemic
World Hypertension day is celebrated annually.
-
Free life insurance to 1.6 million health workers in Mexico
The compensation will be 50 thousand.
-
AMLO´s new cut against states and municipalities
As if the economic crisis of.
-
Evangelicals fear the ‘mark of the beast’ from a coronavirus vaccine
Peggy Popham gets her flu shot.
-
More than one million people infected with covid-19 in Mexico
For every confirmed case, there can.
-
IMSS to use convalescent plasma therapy as COVID-19 treatment
The Mexican Institute for Social Security.
Leave a Comment