Vehicles and convenience stores set on fire in Central Mexico (Watch Video)

More clashes broke out in central Mexico after uniformed officers broke into a meeting between drug traffickers. In retaliation, the criminals launched attacks in towns in Jalisco and Guanajuato.

“Apparently, there was a meeting of two gangs, and officers from the Defense Ministry arrived; there was a confrontation and arrests. It is what provoked the protests, the burning of vehicles,” said Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday morning.

According to the Jalisco government, one gunman was killed, and five others were arrested.

Arson attacks were also unleashed in Guanajuato, where two alleged attackers were captured, according to the local governor’s office.

