Senior citizen dies inside a bank in Plaza Dorada

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (November 4, 2020).- An elderly woman died inside one of the banks located in the “Plaza Dorada” shopping center, on the west side of Mérida.

According to witnesses, the woman began to feel ill, sat down, and then she just suddenly fainted.

Workers at the bank, which also operate as a department store immediately called 911.

Paramedics from the Ministry of Public Security arrived at the scene, but the woman no longer had vital signs. The report was that she died of a massive heart stroke.

The bank was evicted while the State Attorney General’s Office carried out the corresponding procedures. Finally, a vehicle from a private funeral home took away the body.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments