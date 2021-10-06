Vaccination of people between 18 and 29 years old in Cancun with low attendance

They point out that the daily goal is to reach almost two thousand vaccinations against Covid-19.

The second dose application by AstraZeneca to young people from 18 to 29 years old in Cancun began with low affluence, despite the fact that during the first hours a significant number of people were reported to have been lined up in the modules of Jacinto Canek, Region 94 and 96.

Norma Rodriguez, head nurse, explained that the daily goal is to reach almost two thousand vaccinations against Covid-19, however, until the midday cut-off, less than 400 were reported in the Region 96 dome, which is located in front of the Benito Juarez municipal DIF facilities.

“It is the first day, but we have the goal we obtained last time, so we hope to cover that amount, which was approximately two thousand 500 per day, it was eight days and we want to have the same number,” she said.

Therefore, they asked the population in this age range who received their first vaccine to apply the reinforcement and complete the protection scheme.

The results of the clinical trials showed that the vaccine from AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals has an adequate safety and efficacy profile (63.09%) after the second dose to prevent Covid-19 disease, in people 18 years of age and older.

“We invite all adults from 18 to 29 years old to go to the vaccination domes, there are enough doses, enough space and the staff is waiting for them,” he said.

In case of not getting the second dose, the protective effect against serious complications could not even reach 60%, as indicated in the technical guide.

In case of having recently tested positive for Covid-19, the person will have to wait one month after testing negative in order to obtain the AstraZeneca vaccine booster.

The documents to access the second dose are proof of the first dose, vaccination form (www.mivacuna.salud.gob.mx), proof of address, CURP, and official photo ID.

“Preferably they should come having had breakfast, and with enough water, because although the line is not long, it is important that they are hydrated because of the hot weather,” she concluded.

