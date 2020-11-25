Lucas de Galvez and San Benito markets will close until 9 PM

MÉRIDA.- In response to the requests of the tenants, and in order to continue supporting the economic reactivation in a safe way for everyone who goes to the supply centers located in the Historic Center, as of today the sub directorate of markets belonging to the Merida City Hall agreed on new provisions to promote safe and controlled mobility, as well as the extension of service hours.
With the new provisions, all accesses from both markets will be entrance and exit, signals will be installed to mark the different lanes.
These new measures correspond to the municipal authorities’ effort to support as much as possible the economy of the families that depend on sales in the markets, but without neglecting health, which is paramount for all and all.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
