86 percent progress reported in the Mérida – Chetumal highway repaving works

Mérida, Yucatán (November 25, 2020).- The expansion and modernization work of the Mérida – Chetumal highway carried out by the federal government through the Ministry of Communications and Transportation (SCT) in Yucatán, has an 86 percent progress in the stretch from kilometer 90 to 102 in the municipality of Tixméhuac, Yucatán.

This year’s works consist of expanding from 9 to 12 meters in a goal of 12 kilometers, through the construction of dirt roads, flexible pavement, hydraulic base and asphalt layer, wildlife crossings, complementary works, placement of tri-tubes, fiber optics, and signs.

Currently, workers are placing the asphalt layer, hydraulic base, vertical marking, and other complementary works, such as fencing in the right of way and the completion of six wildlife crossings with reinforced hydraulic concrete slab of 2 x 1.50 meters.

Talking about the placement of the asphalt layer, it is worth mentioning that the equivalent of 8.5 kilometers has been placed already.

Additionally, the expansion to six lanes of the Tixméhuac junction located at kilometer 97.2 is also on the make, works that are 95 percent complete.

With the improvements, the direct crossing to the towns will be eliminated, through extreme returns that will provide greater security to road users and communities surrounding it.

This year’s goal is to modernize 12 kilometers with an investment of 138.8 million pesos.

In order to reduce the effects of the constant rains that have hit the region and respecting the guidelines of the federal and state health authorities, work is carried out from Monday to Saturday and in some stretches even on Sunday.

The work is estimated to be completed between the second and third week of December.

