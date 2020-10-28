Fonatur delegate in Cancun threatens to close Isla Dorada for not being able to use the gym

For not being able to use the gym, Raúl Bermúdez Arreola, delegate of the National Fund for the Promotion of Tourism (Fonatur) in Cancun, Quintana Roo, threatened the administrator of Isla Dorada with using all his power as a Fonatur official for not changing the rules of access to the gym, and even warned him that he could close that business.

The official, who lives in the Isla Dorada subdivision, expressed his annoyance because he cannot use the gym because other people reserved it before him, said that the restrictions regarding sanitary measures have changed since the epidemiological traffic light is in yellow.

Bermúdez Arreola claimed through a telephone call to the administrator of Isla Dorada that in gyms throughout the state they no longer apply the reserve rule since they went from red to yellow, but in Isla Dorada, that rule has not changed.

Of the 3,500 people who inhabit Isla Dorada, only 26 can use the gym a day, of which 18 customers are the same every day, the official is heard saying in the call released by Observatorio Ciudadano.

“I don’t know how they do it because I wake up every day at 4 in the morning to make a reservation and it’s already booked,” claimed the Fonatur delegate.

He proposed that those 26 people be charged for the service and the rest remove the charge so they can go to another gym.

“I can’t go to the gym. Your rules are wrong. Your rules are already exclusive… Your rules cannot go against my rights … We are no longer in the red, it is over, there is no longer a pandemic that justifies what you are doing, ”said Raúl Bermúdez annoyed.

The administrator of Isla Dorada explained that the rule to reserve the gym did not come from him but from the Surveillance Committee of the subdivision.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments