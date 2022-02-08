The Mariachi is in mourning, Rubén Fuentes, author of La Bikina, dies at 95

The Mexican composer died at the age of 95, as announced by the Society of Authors and Composers of Mexico.

(MEXICO – SACM).- The Society of Authors and Composers of Mexico announced the unfortunate death of Mexican composer Rubén Fuentes Gasson at the age of 95.

Gasson born in Zapotlán El Grande, Jalisco was a violinist, composer, arranger and known for his contributions to Mexican music, who was about to turn 96 this February 15.

Known for contributions to the music of mariachi, bolero, ranchero, huapangos and romantic songs, they were a great contribution to the internationalization of Mexican music in the world.

Among his musical works stands out “El son de la negra” , the emblematic “Cien años” , who was immortalized in the voice of Pedro Infante and “La Bikina” performed by the “Sol de México”, Luis Miguel.

In his career, his integration in 1944 as a musical member of Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán stands out, later as producer, arranger, musical director and artistic director of the group.

Performers who immortalized lyrics by Rubén Fuentes

Among his repertoire, the Mexican composer compiles more than 300 songs, among them the aforementioned ones stand out:

El son de la negra

La culebra

Las alazanas

Como si nada

L a Bikina

Among many others, composed jointly with Silvestre Vargas. The songs were known internationally, the most successful being “Qué Bonita es mi Tierra”, “Ni Princesa ni Esclava” and “Camino Real de Colima”.

Among those songs, more than 70 were recorded by “The Ambassador of Romanticism”, Marco Antonio Muñiz, 44 were performed by the Mexican actor and singer Pedro Infante and others by Jorge Negrete.

Mentioning other artists who have popularized their songs such as:

Jose Jose

Lucha Villa

Luis Miguel

Javier Solis

Julio Iglesias

Peter Vargas

Libertad Lamarques

Miguel Aceves Mejia

Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán

