Mayor of Medellín, Spain, demands from Mexico to return the remains of Hernan Cortés

The Spanish mayor expressed concern about “the anti-Spanish ideas that have been expressed in Mexico.”
SPAIN, (October 13, 2021).- Valentín Pozo, mayor of Medellín, Spain, addressed a letter to the Mexican ambassador to this nation, María Carmen Oñate Muñoz. In the text, he asks for the repatriation of the remains of Hernán Cortés.
Media such as ABC and El Mundo released fragments of the letter, where Pozo expresses his concern about the anti-Spanish ideas that have been expressed in Mexico in recent months, which he considers could lead to the desecration of the remains of Cortés.
The mayor regretted that there is this current of thought and expressed “he is trying to rewrite history regarding the colonization process undertaken by the Spanish Crown, something that lacks sense.”
Pozo asks the ambassador to reach an agreement with the relevant authorities to repatriate Cortés’s remains before tempers heat up further (referring to AMLO’s resentment towards Spain).
Regarding the petition, Jesusa Rodríguez, former senator and activist, said on her Twitter account “ We support the initiative of Mayor Valentín Pozo from Medellín, Extremadura, Spain, to repatriate the remains of Hernán Cortés. We have waited for this initiative for 500 years. ”
Hernán Cortés was born in Medellín, Spain between 1484 and 1485. He died in Seville and his last wish was that his remains rest in Mexico. His wish was fulfilled and he was buried in the Church of San Francisco de Texcoco. Then they were transferred to the Jesús de Nazareno church, attached to the Hospital de Jesús, in downtown CDMX.
Source: El Financiero
The Yucatan Times
