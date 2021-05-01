Yucatán is among the twenty Mexican states that report economic growth

In the last quarter of last year, the entity registered an increase of 3.2% compared to the previous period
In the last quarter of last year, the Yucatan economy registered a growth of 3.2 percent compared to the previous period (July, August, and September).
According to the Quarterly Indicator of State Economic Activity (Itaee) of the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), the entity was the second with the best growth in the Southeast.
With these results, Yucatán was placed among the 20 states that reported economic growth in the final stretch of last year, however, compared to the same period in 2019, it registered a drop of 4.9 percent.
The five states that registered the highest growth during October, November, and December of last year were Oaxaca, Baja California, Tabasco, Zacatecas, and Aguascalientes.
In the fourth quarter of last year, Yucatán ranked 22nd in the economy with respect to the 32 entities, in which a national variation of 0.07 percentage points was reported.
This Inegi indicator encompasses state economic activity in three large sectors: primary, secondary, and tertiary. During the months of October, November, and December of last year compared to the same period of 2019, in Yucatan, all three items contracted.
The Yucatecan primary sector, which includes livestock, agriculture, and fishing, among others, fell 0.7 percent and was below the national average, which rose 7.3 percent.
In secondary activities, where the industry is included, Yucatán showed a drop of 7.3 percent, while the national average registered a contraction of 8.8 percent.
Tertiary activities, that is, trade and services, fell in the 32 entities of the country, in Yucatan the decrease was 4.2 percent, below the national average that registered minus 8.8 percent.
Source: Excelsior
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
