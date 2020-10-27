Hurricane Zeta brings “Dry Law” back to the Yucatan

Merida Yucatan (October 26, 2020).- On Monday, October 26, decree 288/2020 was published in the Official Gazette of the Government of the State of Yucatán, which prohibits the sale of alcoholic beverages, as a temporary measure of health prevention before the passage of hurricane “Zeta”.

Once again, the Governor, Mauricio Vila Dosal, suspended the sale of alcoholic beverages due to the passing of the cyclone, as he did with the last time when hurricane Delta came to the Yucatan.

Decree 288 indicates that the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages is prohibited, throughout the territory of the state of Yucatán, in the establishments and places referred to in article 253-A of the Health Law of the State of Yucatán.

This regulation entered into force today, Tuesday, October 27th, at the time of its publication and will remain in force until the decree is published in the Official Gazette.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments