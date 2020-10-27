Two arrested in Chetumal with drugs and endangered species specimens

Two people were arrested in a house with different types of drugs and 16 animals of different endangered species.

CHETUMAL, QUINTANA ROO.- On Sunday, October 25th, agents of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), together with other authorities, issued a search warrant in the Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez neighborhood, in which two individuals were captured with animals of different species and drugs.

The search for evidence was carried out at an address that had previously been designated as a point of sale for illicit substances, which was verified by investigative personnel attached to the FGE, for which they subsequently requested a search warrant.

The detained persons were identified as Adid “M” and Daniel “C” who were at the disposal of the Public Ministry to define responsibilities, in the same way inside the home a bag containing marijuana was also found.

In addition to the above, a bag containing solid material with characteristics of stone cocaine was also found, which were made available to the Special Prosecutor for Investigating Health Crimes in its Narcomenudeo modality.

It is worth mentioning that within the building there was also the discovery of five dogs, four Yucatecan green parrots, six Australian parrots and a nymph, which were made available to personnel of the Office of Environmental Protection.

Finally, it should be noted that agents of the National Guard supported the work of this operation by providing perimeter security, and seals were placed at the entrance to the building and the animals and drugs were kept under the custody of the Quintana Roo State Police.

