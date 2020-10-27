Two arrested in Chetumal with drugs and endangered species specimens

Two people were arrested in a house with different types of drugs and 16 animals of different endangered species.
CHETUMAL, QUINTANA ROO.- On Sunday, October 25th, agents of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), together with other authorities, issued a search warrant in the Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez neighborhood, in which two individuals were captured with animals of different species and drugs.
The search for evidence was carried out at an address that had previously been designated as a point of sale for illicit substances, which was verified by investigative personnel attached to the FGE, for which they subsequently requested a search warrant.
The detained persons were identified as Adid “M” and Daniel “C” who were at the disposal of the Public Ministry to define responsibilities, in the same way inside the home a bag containing marijuana was also found.
In addition to the above, a bag containing solid material with characteristics of stone cocaine was also found, which were made available to the Special Prosecutor for Investigating Health Crimes in its Narcomenudeo modality.
It is worth mentioning that within the building there was also the discovery of five dogs, four Yucatecan green parrots, six Australian parrots and a nymph, which were made available to personnel of the Office of Environmental Protection.
Finally, it should be noted that agents of the National Guard supported the work of this operation by providing perimeter security, and seals were placed at the entrance to the building and the animals and drugs were kept under the custody of the Quintana Roo State Police.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
César Duarte’s extradition order postponed again
At the request of the defense,.
-
Hurricane Zeta brings “Dry Law” back to the Yucatan
Merida Yucatan (October 26, 2020).- On.
-
Brawl leaves one man stabbed in Celestún
Celestún; Yucatan (October 27, 2020).- A lawsuit.
-
El Buen Fin is coming to Merida!
Mérida, Yucatán (October 27, 2020).- The.
-
Mexico uses human trials as path to secure future Covid-19 vaccines
Mexico has agreed to host human.
-
Hurricane “Zeta” degrades again to a tropical storm after its passage through the Yucatan Peninsula.
The governor of Quintana Roo, Carlos.
-
CFE analyzes building a nuclear plant in Mexico
The nuclear plant would be located.
-
Low expectations in Mexico as US election approaches
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A week.
-
Mexico seizes industrial-scale meth, fentanyl lab in CDMX
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Soldiers and.
-
“Zeta” will bring a lot of rain to Yucatán; recently flooded areas on alert
MÉRIDA, Yucatán.- Given the proximity of.
Leave a Comment