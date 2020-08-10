Hundreds of beers seized in Cacalchen

CACALCHEN: Elements of the state police dealt another blow to the clandestine sale of alcoholic beverages, by seizing dozens of cases in two premises.
One of the operations against the clandestine sale of beer was in the property of Germán L., driver of the director of the municipal police of Motul, Pedro P..
Dozens of crates of beer were taken by SSP agents, but the owner was not arrested.
Another case was registered at an agency, located on the road to Hoctun, where state officials also seized a large number of beer boxes of different denominations
