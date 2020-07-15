Two American tourists rescued in Cancun after they get stranded in the lagoon

Cancun, Quintana Roo (July 14, 2020) .- Two American tourists were stranded as their inflatable boat suffered a malfunction when they were touring a canal in the Laguna Nichupté system, right in front of the Cancun Hotel Zone.

This happened around 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, when the emergency number received an alert from a foreign tourist saying that he and his partner were lost in the lagoon and could not return, so they sent their location via WhatsApp, activating all the emergency protocols to search for the lost.

Hours later, authorities managed to locate one of the stranded tourists who was immediately transferred to an area of ​​the Tajamar Malecon where he was treated and assessed to transfer him to a private hospital, while the rescue team returned to the Nichupté Lagoon to try to locate the other missing tourist.

Ya fue encontrado uno de los dos turistas perdidos en los manglares de la laguna. Sigue personal de rescate ubicando a la otra persona. pic.twitter.com/a0I6IfsJRd — Alberto Capella (@kpya) July 13, 2020

The Secretary of State Public Security, Alberto Capella Ibarra mentioned on his social networks that they had been detected but minutes later he confirmed that only one had been found and that he was being transferred for evaluation.

Personnel from the Secretary of the Navy, civil protection, the Cancun International Rescue Brigade (BRIC) supported with a trained dog, municipal firefighters, the Quintana Roo Police and several ambulances continued with the search operation.

Both tourists have been found alive and well, they were taken to a hospital to receive medical attention (Image: Twitter).

Later on, the Secretary of Public Security of Quintana Roo, Alberto Capella, reported through a tweet that the authorities finally found the other American tourist who was lost in the mangroves of the Nichupté lagoon.

