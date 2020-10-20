Lopez-Gatell asks not to go to cemeteries on the Day of the Dead due to the high risk of contagion

Undersecretary Hugo López-Gatell said that the situation of the pilgrimages on December 12 is also analyzed because, on Day of the Dead, the high concentration of people implies a great risk of contagion.

The Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell recommended not to go to the pantheons on November 1 and 2 because these are places of high concentration of people that become zones of Covid-19 risk.

At the press conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador at the National Palace, the Health official asked the municipalities to take the necessary administrative decisions so that the holy field is not used on those days to celebrate the dead.

“The pantheons in Mexico are places of congregation, there is no doubt that these become spaces of risk and contagion, therefore, the recommendation is to avoid converging and that administrative decisions are made from the municipalities.”

For the December 12th, Virgin of Guadalupe celebration, López-Gatell expressed that together with the Interior Ministry, Olga Sánchez Cordero hold talks with the Conference of the Mexican Episcopate because both pilgrimages and the concentration of people imply a high risk of contagion.

He recalled that up to 3 million people can congregate in the Basilica of Guadalupe and there may be 6 million people in transit, so once there is an agreement on the subject, it will be announced.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments