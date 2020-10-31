Actor Sean Connery dies at 90 years old.

He will be remembered mostly for his role as MI6 agent 007, the character created by novelist Ian Fleming and immortalized by Connery in a series of films that began with “Dr. No” in 1962.

BAHAMAS (Times Media Mexico) – When British novelist Ian Fleming created the character of James Bond, he never thought that he would end up becoming one of the greatest action heroes in the history of cinema. By 2020, there have been a total of 25 films about the MI6 spy, and eight actors have also appeared on screen as James Bond.

Now, has died, the one who – for many- was the best 007. Sean Connery as the first Bond, took the character out of Fleming’s pages, made it his own and turned him into a cultural phenomenon.

The Scotsman played the role of Agent James Bond in:

“Dr. No” in 1962

“From Russia with Love” in 1963

“Goldfinger” in 1964

“Thunderball in 1965

“You Only Live Twice” in 1967

“Diamonds Are Forever” in 1971

His last movie as the immortal 007 was “Never Say Never Again” in 1983.

Bond’s gentlemanly style and ironic sense of humor in fighting outgoing villains and flirting with beautiful women concealed a darker, more violent profile, a deep personality that Connery was able to mold and that became the standard for the actors who followed him in the saga.

Connery grew up near poverty in the suburbs of Edinburgh and worked as a coffin polisher, milkman and lifeguard before his love of bodybuilding helped launch his film career, which led him to become one of the world’s biggest celluloid stars.

Sir Sean died peacefully in his sleep in the Bahamas, having been “unwell for some time”, his son said to BBC..

His acting career spanned five decades and he won an Oscar in 1988 for his role in The Untouchables.

Sir Sean’s other films included The Hunt for Red October, Highlander, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and The Rock, and Umberto Eco’s The Name of the Rose among others.

Sir Sean Connery celebrated his 90th birthday in August, retired from acting in 2006 and from public life in 2011, to enjoy a golden retreat in the Bahamas.

Very involved in the Scottish independence cause, he took advantage of moments such as the ceremony in which Queen Elizabeth knighted him, in which he appeared in a kilt, to reclaim his origins.

