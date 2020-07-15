Boat captain still missing in the Nichpté Lagoon incident

They were not on tour, the boat did not break down, they were only one tourist and the boat’s captain.

A new version of the incident has come up, apparently the American tourist and a local boat driver got lost in the lagoon while looking for the tourist’s drone that fell somewhere in the middle of the mangroves.

The boat driver’s wife clarified that her partner and the American tourist were not “touring” as it was originally said, but looking for the man’s drone.

Meanwhile, the head of the Secretariat of Public Security in Quintana Roo (SSP), Alberto Capella Ibarra reported that the search for the captain is still ongoing.

“We inform that we continue working on the search for the captain of the ship reported missing in the Nichupté lagoon, only one person was located on Tuesday and the boat’s captain is still missing. The tourist was found alive and well ”, the official published on his social networks.

The rescue of a drone in the Nichupté lagoon is what led Ricardo Enrique Barrera Díaz, a captain with 20 years of experience in navigation, to enter and get lost in the mangrove area of the Nichupté Lagoon.

According to what the wife of the lost man shared with the press, his partner was hired by an American tourist to find a “drone” that fell into the mangrove and has so far not been located.

Xóchitl N. reported that the last time she had information about her husband was at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, July 13th.

