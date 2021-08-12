Children with cancer in Quintana Roo are still waiting for their medications

They demand the federal government to leave the management of cancer drugs in the hands of civil associations.

QUINTANA ROO, (August 12, 2021).- Although the federal government assumed the commitment to solve the shortage of oncological drugs, civil organizations indicate that this problem continues, since the only delivery was 67 pieces, which is not enough to cover all patients.

Yusi Evelyn Dzib Echeverria, president of Fundación Aitana, explained that because of this, associations see ways to continue supporting families to pay for the cost of travel and purchase of medical supplies and prevent children from interrupting their treatment and compromising their recovery.

The interviewee said that last Saturday a little girl with her mother came from Chetumal to request help with medicines because in the General Hospital of that city they have not had drugs for three weeks.

“Our priority is the children and we do not want them to be late and I am very surprised by this mom who called because they have been without methotrexate for three weeks. We are here to help and are going to help her”, Dzib Echeverria said.

Prior to this, the federal government sent the parents of children with cancer in Quintana Roo the proof of delivery of medicines to the Ministry of Health, which consisted of two boxes of methotrexate and 64 of carboplatin, which is obviously not enough for more than 160 minors diagnosed.

Therefore, the president of Fundación Aitana insisted that the institutions leave the task of caring for girls, boys, and adolescents with cancer in the hands of civil associations.

In this way, many of the drugs that are applied to children with cancer have been managed through civil associations, which is getting more complicated due to the increase in prices.

“We must be delivering medicines this week in the city of Mérida and Chetumal, which were managed through the National Red Nose Association, which conducted a fundraiser to collect one million pesos, 650 thousand pesos for Yucatan and 350 thousand pesos for Quintana Roo.”

