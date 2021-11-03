Mérida hotels registered 100% occupancy during the Day of the Dead long weekend

Mérida, Yucatán, (November 03, 2021).- The long weekend of the Day of the Dead was another incentive in the economic recovery of tourism in Yucatan, since the hotels located in the area of ​​Paseo de Montejo and Avenida Colón registered occupancy of up to 100 percent, revealed the president of the Tourism Business Council (Cetur) of Yucatán, Jorge Carrillo Sáenz.

Jorge Carrillo explained that, at a general level, the margins remained between 40 and 45 percent of occupied rooms, which represents an increase compared to 37.1 percent, reported by the Tourism Development Secretariat (Sefotur), in the monthly report.

He pointed out that part of these advances are due to the fact that the state has been effective in vaccination campaigns against COVID-19, which has allowed them to reactivate different economic trends and tourist attractions, in addition to the elimination of the nocturnal restriction on mobility.

“There are areas that this weekend were full, but literally 100 percent full, which are the hotels located in Colón and Paseo de Montejo, since due to events held at the International Congress Center or in their own rooms, that occupation generated them during the weekend ”, he explained.

The business leader indicated that with the proximity of the Tianguis Turístico 2021, organized by the Federal Ministry of Culture and Sefotur, the month of November paints for high records in terms of the provision of tourist services, since many thousands of visitors to the country and the foreigners, will begin to arrive before, during and after the event that will take place in the middle of the month, at the Siglo XXI Convention Center.

“I believe that a week before the Tourist Tianguis we will have a very acceptable, very good occupation, because many of those who are going to come to this congress will arrive previously or will stay days later,” explained the businessman.



With this event of international stature, Carrillo Saenz indicated that Yucatán has the opportunity to place its destinations in the main showcase of tourism entrepreneurs, who seek unique experiences to offer their clients.

“Little by little we are seeing that recovery in a matter of health indicators in which we are already at a yellow traffic light, obviously that inspires the confidence of the visitor to come to the State and hopefully with this, that soon we will be green,” he said.

Finally, he said that with the upcoming reopening of the archaeological zone of Dzibilchaltún and the implementation of videomapping in Uxmal, Yucatán increases the offers for tourists who do not know Yucatán or who could return for new products.

Source: Yucatan a la mano

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







