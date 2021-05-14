Governor says Quintana Roo is at “imminent risk” of lockdown

MEXICO CITY (AP) — According to Associated Press, the governor of Quintana Roo said on Thursday, May 13th his state is at “imminent risk” of returning to lockdown as the number of coronavirus cases is rising steadily.
Gov. Carlos Joaquín said the state of Quintana Roo, home to resorts like Cancún, Cozumel, Playa del Carmen, and Tulum, has seen five weeks of increases in cases.
Joaquín suggested that increased tourism around Easter played a role in the rise. Anecdotal evidence suggests tourists are attracted to Mexico’s Caribbean resorts in part because there has been no lockdown and sanitary measures are largely voluntary. Many visitors shed their masks when they reach their hotels or beach clubs.
“We knew that there were large risks during Easter week, that there could be a greater number of infections. Unfortunately, that came to pass,” Joaquín said.
Rates in most of the rest of Mexico have been declining, but Quintana Roo depends on tourism for 87% of its economic activity, and has instituted no travel bans or testing requirements.
Mexico has never enforced a strict, European-style lockdown, but the state currently restricts some businesses like hotels and restaurants to operating at reduced capacity.
At the highest level of alert, which the state has not reached yet, many non-essential businesses would be required to shut down entirely. Joaquín said the state still has plenty of hospital beds available; hospital occupancy rates are one of the criteria used to determine whether to order business closures.
The state has suffered 2,677 COVID-19 deaths to date, and almost 25,000 test-confirmed cases. However, because Mexico does so little testing, that is clearly an undercount. Only about 226,000 of the state’s 1.8 million people have been vaccinated.
In late March, the state’s acting police chief patrolled the streets of the resort of Tulum, reminding people to wear their masks and complaining about how few people did.
“It is regrettable to see how undisciplined things have become,” Lucio Hernández Gutiérrez said at the time. “It was truly frustrating to see hundreds of people walking around without face masks,” noting that tourists were the worst offenders.
Comments
more recommended stories
-
State Government and Fundación Azteca join forces to promote the talent of Yucatecan youth
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 14, 2021).- Secondary.
-
SpaceX will set up ground stations within Google’s data centers that connect to the Starlink satellites
Google has won a deal to provide.
-
Israeli tanks to invade Gaza on a potential ground offensive maneuver
Israeli artillery pounded northern Gaza early.
-
Yucatecan woman arrested for raping a minor in Tahdziú
Tahdziú, Yucatán, (May 14, 2021).- At the.
-
Citizens denounce bad attention and deterioration at IMSS facilities in Mérida
Merida Yucatan, (May 14, 2021).- The facilities.
-
Residents “kidnap” CFE employees for lack of electricity in Solidaridad
Solidaridad, Quintana Roo, May 14, 2021,.
-
General hospital of Playa del Carmen registers an increase in Covid cases
Playa del Carmen, QRoo, May 14,.
-
Former President Felipe Calderón visits Mérida to campaign with Cecilia Patron
Mérida, Yucatàn, (May 14, 2021).- The.
-
On Saturday, May 15th, social events will resume in Mérida and the rest of the state
Mèrida, Yucatàn, May 14, 2021 (YUCATÀN).-.
-
Strong storms forecast for this weekend in the Yucatan Peninsula
Mérida, Yucatàn, (May 14, 2021). The.
Leave a Comment