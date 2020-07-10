INAH proposes tourist project to benefit the people of Chablekal

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (July 10, 2020).- Chablekal community members raised the sit-in that they placed in the delegation of the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), after reaching an agreement to develop a tourist project in Dzibilchaltún.

The INAH – Yucatan delegate, Eduardo López Calzada, stressed the importance of working together and respectfully for the well-being of the population, without affecting the nation’s heritage, in this case, the archaeological zone of Dzibilchaltún.

During the dialogue table, held in the library of the building, the ejidatarios stated that they were informed that the INAH was handing over money to the owners of land near pre-Columbian sites.

After refuting this, the officials explained that there was a budget cut to all federal agencies and INAH was no exception.

With the closure of the archaeological zones, the people of Chablekal tourists stopped going to Dzibilchaltun, and now, with the “New Normal”, there is still no date for the reopening.

Despite this situation, López Calzada proposed the development of a tourism project specifically for Chablekal, and at the same time, he requests a working meeting with the Agrarian Attorney to verify the delimitation of the ejido.

Next week, the head of Procedures and Legal Services of the dependency, José Arturo Chap Cárdenas, will make a tour of the Chablekal ejido, to get to know the prevailing situation and start with the joint work.

After the meeting, at 3 in the afternoon the sit-in was lifted, with the commitment that a work proposal will be made shortly so that the community receives benefits from visitors in the area.

“Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, the archaeological site of Dzibilchaltun is currently closed, but soon the ejido will be attended to and an immediate solution to its needs will be sought, for which the federal delegation of the Interior and the Agrarian Attorney General will collaborate so that the ejido’s requests are attended to in a timely manner,” stressed the legal adviser.

