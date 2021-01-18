Public apology to Yucatecan journalist sets historic precedent

In an event that marks a state historic precedent in relation to the defense of freedom of expression and freedom of the press, William Gerardo Angulo Miam offered a public apology to Yucatecan journalist Bartolomé Canché Pech, from the newspaper De Peso, who he death threatened for publishing editorial pieces criticizing the performance of the City Council of Seyé.
In July 2019, Angulo Miam initiated a series of threats against the reporter when, through a comment on a post made by the journalist on his Facebook account, he replied saying “You’re going to get yourself killed one of these days“.
Canché Pech denounced the threats to the Attorney General’s Office that attracted the case, achieving the connection of the accused to a process that led to criminal case 75/2020, being that by law the accused availed himself of the Alternative Dispute Resolution Mechanism in Criminal matters.
Canché Pech agreed to participate in this legal mechanism and as part of the repair of the damage by the accused it was agreed that he would make a public apology, which was carried out on Sunday, January 18th, at the Linces de Seyé sports field, a municipality located about 60 kilometers away from Merida, in the central part of the State.
The process that was described as a watershed in terms of the defense of journalists accompanied the Human Rights Defender Group Indignation and the International Organization Article 19.
For his part, the journalist said he was satisfied with the apology and stressed the importance of adhering to the law, and to make always law prevail.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Quintana Roo entrepreneurs go out in search of foreign investment
In Chetumal, merchants are preparing to.
-
Burglary wave shakes up San Crisanto, Yucatan
The affected people call for greater.
-
New giant radio galaxies offer new insight of the universe
Radio galaxies get their name from.
-
Record breaking Cold streak in the Peninsula
According to UADY, there have not.
-
I will continue to use Facebook as long as they do not censor me: AMLO
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador assured.
-
The US says there is uncertainty about Mexico’s regulatory process, especially in the energy sector
The administration of Donald Trump warned.
-
Covid rebound in Mérida and the rest of Yucatan
This Sunday, January 17, there was.
-
Mexico accepts reduction of Pfizer vaccines and to allocate them to poor countries: AMLO
President López Obrador reported that his.
-
Doctor in charge of Covid-19 vaccination campaign in Mexico resigns
El Universal (January 18, 2021).- Dr. Miriam.
-
Biden administration to migrant caravan: Don’t come, you won’t get in immediately
WASHINGTON — As thousands of Honduran.
Leave a Comment