Merida’s O’Horán Hospital Laboratory receives the Excellence Award from the Quality Assurance Program

The clinical laboratory of the “Dr. Agustín O’Horán” General Hospital received the Excellence Award from the Quality Assurance Program (Pacal), a Mexican firm dedicated for 30 years to evaluate the laboratories of public and private medical institutions, thus endorsing the commitment of Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal to provide efficient and quality health services to Yucatecans.

Among more than 3,800 such facilities, both public and private, from all over the country that were evaluated by Pacal, the clinical laboratory of the Yucatecan hospital obtained this distinction.

The director of the hospital, Marco Antonio Cetina Cámara, commented that the improvements promoted by Governor Vila Dosal to strengthen equipment and services for the benefit of users were decisive in increasing the efficiency of the care provided by this facility.

Currently, the laboratory has 15 high-performance automated equipment and the capacity to implement 382 tests, while its strict external control schemes guarantee a greater capacity in the processing of samples.

The above, explained the state official, is in addition to the competencies and skills that the chemists put at the disposal of the citizens; their work has made it possible for the Hospital to obtain awards of excellence and to be considered the most important public health institution in the southeast of the country.

The head of the Laboratory, Rosaura Palma Pech, shared that this year the Departments of Clinical Chemistry, Bacteriology, Hematology, Parasitology, Immunology-Endocrinology, Uroanalysis, Coagulation and Blood Cytometry were distinguished.

Since the beginning of his administration, Vila Dosal has promoted the transformation of health services in the state with programs such as Médico 24/7, which provides first-level care and medicines every day of the year and 24 hours a day in the 105 municipalities in the interior of the state and which, in 2021, entered a new stage by bringing ultrasound studies to all the inhabitants of the interior of the state so that people do not have to travel outside their communities to access these services.

Likewise, with Doctor at Home, pregnant women, people with disabilities, the elderly or bedridden, who find it difficult to travel to a health center, have been able to be attended with outpatient consultations, bringing health to every corner of the state.

Also, the rehabilitation of more than 52 Health Centers began in a first stage in the interior of the state with a state investment of more than 86 million pesos. The intention is that all 142 Health Centers throughout the state will be remodeled in line with the priority of guaranteeing that Yucatán provides the best care for its people, without distinctions.

Recently, the Governor started the construction of the General Hospital in the Ticul area, a project that was left unfinished for more than 10 years and that will offer a better attention to the population of the south of the state, strengthening the health services in Yucatan. This hospital will have 70 beds and 15 specialties through an investment of 1,073 million pesos for its construction and equipment.

As a result of 3 years of dialogue and negotiations by Vila Dosal with Marhnos and the Federation, the State Government avoided a payment of 740 million pesos and recovered the infrastructure project to reactivate the Ticul Hospital.

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments